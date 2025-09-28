OCEAN CITY, Md. - Rain couldn’t wash out the vibes at the Oceans Calling Music Festival.
A few showers didn’t stop the fun on Saturday night, September 27th. Festivalgoers were treated to epic performances from Noah Kahan, Vampire Weekend, and Good Charlotte, with fans singing their hearts out under the clouds.
Festivalgoers Sammi Schwartz and Hazel Reed said the rain was a total mood killer at first, but once the music kicked in, they turned the drizzle into a dance party.
The good vibes continue today, Sunday, September 28th, as the festival wraps up. Fall Out Boy, Train, and Weezer are taking the stage, along with many more performances to keep the energy going strong.