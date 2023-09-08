KENT ISLAND, Md. - The Maryland State Highway Administration has announced a new ramp management pilot program to encourage Bay Bridge westbound commuters to stay on Rt. 50.
The pilot program, implemented in conjunction with Queen Anne’s County, is slated to begin on Saturday, September 16th and is designed to keep MD 18 (Main Street) clear of commuter congestion for emergency responders and locals.
The ramp restrictions will continue each Saturday and Sunday for three consecutive weekends from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the State Highway Administration says. During these periods, three westbound ramps onto Rt. 50 will see restricted access. Those are as follows:
-Service road/Shopping Center Road between Exit 39A (Castle Marina Road) and Exit 38 (Duke Street);
-Duke Street (Exit 38) and
-MD 8 (Business Parkway/Romancoke Road, Exit 37).
The Department says access to exit ramps onto MD 8 and MD18 will continue, but entry onto westbound US 50 at these locations will be closed. Detour signs will reportedly be placed to direct drivers to MD 18 east to Castle Marina Road to westbound 50.
“While this pilot will not fix the longstanding congestion around the Bay Bridge, we anticipate it will provide some relief for residents and businesses on Kent Island during peak weekend travel periods,” said State Highway Administration Administrator Will Pines. “We are partnering with Queen Anne’s County to help reduce local road congestion by routing MD 18 traffic on Kent Island back to US 50/301 at one location. Drivers headed west to the Bay Bridge on weekends can help themselves while helping local residents and emergency responders by staying on US 50.”
A similar ramp restriction project was reportedly implemented on Maryland’s western shore, and the Department says it is collecting data from both programs. More information about the US 50/301 Kent Island ramp management pilot can be found here.