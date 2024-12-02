SALISBURY, Md. - The trial of a former Wicomico County sheriff's deputy accused of raping women while on duty began Monday in Salisbury.
Steven Victor Abreu, who was fired after an investigation, faces 43 charges, including 14 counts of rape and 13 counts of misconduct in office. Prosecutors allege that over a two-month period in 2022, Abreu used his authority as a deputy to isolate and sexually assault three women.
Jury selection took place earlier Monday, with more than 100 potential jurors screened to seat seven men and five women, along with three alternates. The trial is expected to last through the week.
During opening statements, prosecutors argued that Abreu “took the trust, gun, and badge” entrusted to him and used them to commit the assaults. The defense countered that while Abreu may not be a “perfect husband or police officer,” the prosecution’s version of events is “far-fetched.”
The prosecution’s first witness testified that Abreu approached her in the early morning hours while she was parked in a Kohl’s parking lot in Salisbury and sexually assaulted her. The defense questioned the witness's credibility during cross-examination.
Judge James Sarbanes, who is presiding over the case, informed jurors that up to 17 witnesses may testify. The defense revealed Abreu himself will testify. The courtroom schedule is blocked out through Friday for this trial.
The Judge revealed Monday that Abreu briefly served as a deputy at the Wicomico County Courthouse. Neither prosecutors nor the defense raised objections to this detail in court.