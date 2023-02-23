SALISBURY, Md. - Plenty of folks took advantage of record-setting temperatures Thursday afternoon on much of Delmarva.
The mercury in Salisbury reached 79°F - the warmest weather since November 7, 2022, and smashing the old record of 74°F set in 2017.
"I like being able to get outside and not have to worry about putting on a big heavy overcoat and boots and all that kind of thing," said Pat Burbage of Salisbury, who was enjoying a milkshake at a city park - something you wouldn't normally expect to see in February.
Outside Rommel's Ace Hardware in Salisbury, instead of rock salt and snow shovels, topsoil and wheelbarrows were on display.
According to store management, the few cold days this winter has hurt sales of winter equipment and tools.
"It's definitely been significantly lower than past years," said Assistant Manager Keith Riddle. "It's hard to justify the snow shovels when we haven't had any snow, salt for the same reasons. We haven't needed the gloves because it hasn't gotten down to those type of temperatures yet."
While sales of winter weather gear have been slow, out in Ocean City, a surprising business is doing very well this February.
"I've owned Love's Lemonade since 2008," said Yadigar Karsli, owner of Love's Lemonade on the Ocean City boardwalk. "This is the first time since 2008 I've opened in February. Every week I open it and business is great."
In fact, Karsli reported that 90 percent of Love's Lemonade sales Thursday were cold lemonade drinks.
In Dagsboro, Del., folks who normally are stuck inside could not pass up an opportunity to enjoy the warm weather.
"Yes, I'm just loving it. This February is beautiful," said Cynthia Brought, who works in Dagsboro. "We just had to get out a little bit, take a little walk and check out what's going on in town."
The warm weather did find at least two critics. When Nicholas and Emily Karpuk of Long Neck, Del. were asked whether or not they prefer warm or cold weather, replied thusly:
"Cold weather because I can get hot chocolate," said Nicholas. "I like it in the middle, where you get a cool breeze, but it's a nice day," added Emily.
Delmarva will get a dose of reality on Saturday: temperatures are forecast to only reach the low 40s with a cold rain, or even wintry mix.