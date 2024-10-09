DELMARVA - Delmarva’s three state’s National Guards have been activated to assist with the response to back-to-back powerful hurricanes impacting our southern neighbors.
After already reeling from Hurricane Helene, Florida is now bracing for Hurricane Milton’s arrival not even two weeks later. Milton is expected to make landfall on the western coast of Florida Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The storm surge alone from Hurricane Milton may cause catastrophic damage to some areas in the storm’s path, especially parts of Florida’s gulf coast already susceptible to storm surge. Severe wind, additional flooding from heavy rain, and tornado threats also pose considerable dangers for Floridians and their homes.
To assist with the expected damage, both Delaware and Virginia have mobilized their National Guards to head south.
The Delaware National Guard announced Wednesday nearly 100 service members and over 40 vehicles from the 72nd Troop Command had been dispatched to Florida to assist with the response to Milton. The team is expected to remain in Florida for 8 days to set up distribution points, clear routes, and more, according to the Delaware National Guard.
“Delaware has a strong tradition of helping in times of crisis, including deploying to Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands for hurricane relief in 2017,” the Delaware National Guard said in a social media post Wednesday. “We’re proud to continue this legacy of service.”
On October 8th, the Virginia National Guard said its aviation crews and Chesterfield County Fire and EMS Scuba Rescue Team were preparing to travel to Florida as well. The National Guard first responders plan to conduct hoist capabilities and aerial rescue evacuation and are taking a UH-60 Black Hawk. Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the team before they departed.
“I think it’s so important that we respond the way we are, and I want to thank all of you for going,” said Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to the assembled HART team members at the Army Aviation Support Facility prior to the team’s departure. “I know you will do what you’ve been professionally trained to do so well. Most importantly, there are going to be some people who need your help. It’s going to be a big storm. There’s a real need, so I appreciate all of you who put a hand up and said ‘send me.’”
In Maryland, Governor Wes Moore mobilized the National Guard to assist in North Carolina following the destruction wrought by Hurricane Helene at the end of September. It is currently unclear if Moore will once again dispatch the Maryland National Guard to Florida in Milton’s wake.