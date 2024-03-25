REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - Hydrant flushing is scheduled for Rehoboth Beach ocean blocks the week of April 8th.
The City of Rehoboth Beach water department will flush fire hydrants in ocean blocks across the city the week of April 8th.
The city water department says this will assist in ensuring water quality as well as the removal of mineral deposits that may be present in water distribution pipes.
The planned schedule for flushing:
- Monday, April 8: Wilmington Avenue to Laurel Street
- Tuesday, April 9: New Castle Street to Prospect Street
- Wednesday, April 10: Maryland Avenue-Grenoble Place
According to the City of Rehoboth Beach water department, water customers may experience low water pressure or discolored water on the day of the flushes. They ask that those impacted briefly limit the use of water and do not run dishwashers or washing machines. Additionally,"if the water is discolored, run cold water using an outside spigot or bathtub spigot until the water runs clear".