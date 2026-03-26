REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — A pair of ospreys that have nested for years atop an old fire siren in Rehoboth Beach may soon be relocated as city officials and the local fire company search for a safer, more suitable home for the birds.
The ospreys have returned to the same nesting spot for the past five or six years, despite ongoing efforts to encourage them to move elsewhere. Attempts to deter the birds — including placing a bright orange traffic cone on the structure — have failed, with the ospreys simply building their nest alongside it.
Now, officials are considering a new approach: creating an alternate nesting site within the city.
The birds have become something of a local attraction, drawing interest from residents and visitors alike.
"I think it's awesome, I'm really happy they're here. I think the city should build them a new home here, it would be better for everyone," said resident Jim Wolfarth.
The fire company also appreciates their presence, but says the nesting has caused ongoing issues.
"They bring sticks in, which are sometimes fairly large sticks, and they drop them. We've had dents on car hoods, windshields have been cracked," RBVFC President Mike Simpler said. "They've also dropped materials on top of our flat roof, and over time, we've had some punctures in the membranes. The sticks have collected up into downspout areas, too, which has caused flooding on the upper roof."
City and fire officials have identified some potential locations for a new nesting site. However, relocating the birds is not a simple process. Regulations from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control limit when and how far ospreys can be moved to ensure their safety.
"We can only move them certain times of the year, and you can only move them so far. We've only got a few grassy areas we could put a pole up," Simpler said.
Officials say relocation cannot happen immediately due to the birds currently nesting. They hope to move the birds later this year once conditions allow.