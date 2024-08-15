REHOBOTH BEACH, DE. - The Rehoboth City Council has derelict trailers on the agenda Friday after receiving multiple complaints from around the city.
City officials told WBOC that they had received complaints of trailers sitting on city streets for months or even years at a time.
One of those complaints was from Matt Gaffney. He said there's been a derelict trailer across the street from his house for over three years.
"It's a huge eyesore, it's negatively affecting our property value, it affects our view, so we're tired of it," Gaffney said.
Gaffney said that he and his family have complained to the city in the past, to little or no avail.
"It's really frustrating because, I mean, we take in our yard. Most of our neighbors do. We spend a lot of money on it and time," Gaffney said.
However, now city leaders may begin to be taking action. The city council will consider new rules to govern trailers left on city streets.
City officials told WBOC that some of these code updates may include timeframes for how long trailers can be left on streets, or requiring proper permits and reason to be there.
City leaders said that the issue was not just one of looks, but also of safety for those on the road.
Gaffney said he plans to attend Friday's meeting.
"We'd like to see it passed and we'd like to see it enforced. And we'd like to see the trailer removed as soon as possible."
The trailer Gaffney is referring to on Henlopen Avenue belongs to Seely Gerraughty. She told WBOC that she's heard the complaints, and is against the ordinance.
"Although I'll admit my trailer is ugly, no trailer is really beautiful," Gerraughty said. "Not all of us have backyards or places to put them."
Gerraughty said that, if the ordinance is passed, she'll replace her trailer with a truck instead.
The Rehoboth City Council will meet tomorrow at 2pm to discuss the possible amendment to city code.