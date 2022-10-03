REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- On Monday, city officials in Rehoboth Beach announced the city is closing beach access/dune crossing from Surfside Place to Brooklyn Avenue. This is due to high surf, caused by ongoing weather conditions and combined high tides resulting in erosion at several dune crossings in Rehoboth Beach. City leaders say they will continue to assess beach conditions as the storm continues through the next couple of days. Officials say it is likely that several of the crossings will need to be regraded before reopening.
