REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Community Resource Center has been selected as the beneficiary of the Giant Food Bloomin' 4 Program.
The Community Resource Center say they will receive a $1 donation for every Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet with a purple tag purchased at the Rehoboth Giant Food location in November.
The Bloomin' 4 Good program was launched by Giant in 2021, and provides a way for shoppers to give back to their community through purchases.
“As you make your Thanksgiving plans, think about giving a Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet to your friends and family,” said Jo Allegro-Smith, Executive Director of the Community Resource Center. “You’ll make their day a little brighter while helping those less fortunate in the community!”
The Community Resource Center is a charitable, volunteer driven organization created in 2011 to assist low-income individuals and families in times of need.
To learn more about CRC, visit their website: https://www.rehobothcommunitycenter.org/