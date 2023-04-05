SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The aftermath of Saturday's tornado is still impacting many families in Western Sussex County, leaving several without a place to call home. Relief agencies are now teaming up to provide shelter and assistance for those affected.
The Delmarva branch of the American Red Cross (ARC) is working closely with Delaware's Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and numerous volunteer groups to review each case of destruction.
They have categorized each case into one of four categories - destroyed, major, minor, or affected - which will determine how much and what kind of assistance each family is eligible for.
Executive Director Theresa Young of the Delmarva ARC stated that they are focused on finding out where their services are needed most. "If you are one family displaced, you have lost everything, so emotionally speaking, no matter how many resources you get, you are not returning to where you were. You've got to find a new normal forward."
The Cornerstone Community Center has also launched a crowdfunding campaign on Facebook to help pay for hotels.
As the only community center in Bridgeville, they feel obligated to assist those in need, even if they are staying with other families.
Executive Director Latoya Harris said she anticipates a greater need in the coming weeks.
"Insurance companies will no longer be paying for hotel rooms or providing services or resources for these families," she said.
Delmarva ARC is working tirelessly to provide as many resources as possible.
Young also praised her organization's streamlined disaster relief process for making life a little easier for everyone this past weekend.
Young also noted the Red Cross is always looking for more volunteers for the next time Mother Nature strikes, she said they could use about 150 more at this time.
Even for those whose homes mostly survived the storm, tomorrow's forecast is a concern. The wind and rain expected to roll through is stoking fears of history repeating itself.
Carol and Wayne Papp are dealing with damage to their roof after Saturday's tornado. Carol said she is worried that "we may have another tornado" and that she "saw how fast this one came and went in like minutes and all the destruction in that short period of time."
Wayne, on the other hand, isn't too worried, joking that Carol has been "afraid of tornadoes since she watched Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz."
The Papp's are waiting on insurance to give an estimate for their roof repair.