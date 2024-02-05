CAMBRIDGE, MD - In the 1950s, a segregated school for African Americans etched its mark in Maryland's history. Maces Lane High School, with William Jarmon and Barbara Woolford among its students, was a testament to the era's educational landscape.
Edythe M. Jolley made history as the first principal when the doors of the segregated institution opened in 1952. Her appointment not only marked her as a pioneering leader but also as the first African American female principal in the county at the time.
Jarmon, an alumnus from the class of 1961, fondly remembers Jolley's influential role. "She was a part of the community, a leader in many aspects. During her tenure at school, we admired her because of her presence," he recalls.
Woolford, from the class of 1965, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing Jolley's personal touch. "She knew everybody's name, every student's name. She knew your family, someone in your family, and that was important. I think that was something we took away from our experience."
Jolley served as principal until 1969, witnessing the transformation of the high school into an integrated middle school before its eventual abandonment in 2004. Jarmon and Woolford reminisce about her leadership style, emphasizing the high expectations she set for both staff and students.
"She was a strong woman with a staff that supported her, and she had high expectations," Woolford reflects.
Jolley's impact went beyond the classroom, inspiring students like Woolford to pursue careers in education. "I wanted to be a teacher; that was it, just a teacher. I came back to Dorchester after a couple of years in Prince George's County, and with her in my mind, I became a principal," Woolford shares.
Woolford emphasizes the pride instilled by Jolley, stating, "We were proud of the school and what we had. She instilled that pride in us, not only in the school but in each of us as students. The expectation was that we would do well."
Plans are underway to replace the old Maces Lane High School in Cambridge with a community center, including a museum dedicated to preserving the legacy of the students, staff, and Edythe Jolley, the trailblazing principal who left an indelible mark on the community.