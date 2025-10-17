SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Friday, October 17th, marks 30 years since Maryland State Police Trooper First Class Edward Plank was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Princess Anne. The tragedy continues to weigh heavily on those who knew him.
Plank was 28 years old. He left behind his wife, Lori; their daughter, Hailey, who was seven months old then; and his parents, including his mother, Sandy Plank.
Sandy still remembers the night she got the call, which would change her life forever.
"I just immediately jumped up, threw clothes on and left," said Plank. "We actually rode right past the scene and the whole time up we were saying, 'Oh, maybe he got shot in the arm.' We didn't know how bad until we got there, and, it was too late."
Sandy's pain hasn't faded, and when she looks back on that fateful day and considers the thoughts racing through her mind, it feels as fresh as ever.
"As a mother, that I didn't take good care of him," she said, fighting back tears. "Mothers are supposed to make kids better, and I couldn't make him better."
Sheriff Mike Lewis, who worked alongside Plank during his time with the Maryland State Police, remembers him as a dedicated trooper and an even better person.
"He was truly a remarkable young man, and I do mean that with all sincerity," Lewis said.
Despite the years that have passed, both Sandy and Sheriff Lewis say Plank's legacy lives on through his strength, compassion, and service to others.
Trooper First Class Edward Plank Jr. remains a hero whose sacrifice will never be forgotten.