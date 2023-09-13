OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has announced their long-term repair project on the US 50 Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge over the Sinepuxent Bay is resuming next week.
The Administration says repairs will recommence the week of September 18 and are expected to continue periodically until Spring 2025.
Repairs are slated for the bridge’s steel beams and connection plates, with later rehabilitation of the concrete sidewalks and hatch replacements planned. Covington Machine and Welding will be the contractor performing the work, according to the Administration.
Though some off-peak single lane closures can be expected, the Administration says traffic will be maintained over the bridge in both directions. The Department of Transportation, along with the Town of Ocean City, will announce and coordinate closures to avoid travel interruptions to and from Ocean City.
The State Highway Administration says it will also work with the U.S. Coast Guard in the winter to establish a work schedule with minimum impacts to marine traffic.
More information and the latest updates on the project can be found at this portal.