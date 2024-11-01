WILMINGTON, Del. – David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced today that Michael Natale, age 38 of Laurel, Delaware, pleaded guilty on October 29, 2024, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware to possessing child sexual abuse material.
In a troubling case of repeated child exploitation, Mr. Natale has been charged with receiving and distributing child pornography via the Kik social media platform. According to court documents, between August 21 and August 24, 2021, Natale received 12 videos and one image file, later sending six video files and one image to another user, who has also been arrested by the FBI.
Natale, who has a prior conviction for similar offenses, is set to be sentenced on February 27, 2025. Due to the nature of his previous conviction, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to 20 years in federal prison. Chief Judge Connolly will determine the final sentence, considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other relevant factors.
U.S. Attorney Weiss emphasized the seriousness of child exploitation offenses, stating, “Mr. Natale had an opportunity to learn his lesson and conform his behavior to the law after his first conviction. He failed to do so and is now subject to a substantial prison sentence.”
FBI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge William J. DelBagno reiterated the agency's commitment to protecting children, stating, “Every time child pornography is viewed on the internet, it re-victimizes a child. Today's guilty plea serves as a reminder that protecting children from predators like Natale is a top priority.”
This case was thoroughly investigated by the FBI, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Briana Knox leading the prosecution. For further details, interested parties can access the press release and court documents on the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware’s website or through PACER, searching Case No. 1:23-cr-34.