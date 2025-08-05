Salisbury, MD – Scaly creatures not typically found in pet stores are making their way to Salisbury later this month.
Repticon, a series of reptile and exotic animal conventions, plans to hold the expo at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, Saturday August 16 and Sunday August 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with VIP entry beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.
The family-friendly event is open to all ages and will include a variety of breeders and vendors.
Guests will be able to shop for a new household pet, which includes reptiles, amphibians, small exotic animals and more. Cages, supplies, live and frozen feeders, and other merchandise will be available for purchase. Expert knowledge on how to best care for a new pet will also be included.
Ticket options are sold exclusively online and children under four years of age can enter for free.
Additional information on Repticon is available here.