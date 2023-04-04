BERLIN, Md. - A good Samaritan found herself in a close and painful encounter with an unappreciative Great Horned Owl today after attempting to help the bird of prey.
According to the Assateague National Seashore Park Service, an unnamed couple was traveling near the intersection of Route 50 and 113 in Berlin this morning when they noticed the owl on the side of the road. The bird reportedly appeared injured, and it was assumed it had been hit by a car.
The couple stopped and placed the injured bird in their vehicle and took it to the Assateague National Seashore, presumably under the assumption the Park Rangers there could assist though it is not a wildlife rescue. Once they arrived, the woman attempted to pick the owl up again. This time, however, the owl was apparently lying on its back with its legs raised.
As the woman reached down, the owl apparently latched its talons into her arms. Great Horned Owls, according to the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, can have a grip strength of over 500 psi with talons up to three inches long. The Park Service says the owl then refused to let go of the woman.
An ambulance and local biologists were called to assist in removing the bird. Before they arrived however, a park ranger on the scene found nearby fabric and covered the bird to calm it. This tactic reportedly worked, and the owl eased its grip on the woman, allowing her to escape.
The Park Service said the woman was treated at the scene for her injuries but refused to be transported to the hospital. Her identity and the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.
The owl was said to have been transported to the Tristate Bird Rescue in Newark, Delaware. The Bird Rescue did not immediately confirm if the owl had arrived or its condition.
