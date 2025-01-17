Reuse Study to Decide Future of Former Troop 7 Site Near Lewes

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&