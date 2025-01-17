Reuse Study to Decide Future of Former Troop 7 Site Near Lewes

LEWES, DE - Governor Bethany Hall-Long authorized a reuse study to decide how the former Troop 7 site will be repurposed.
Governor Bethany Hall-Long announced Friday, Jan. 17, that she has instructed the Office of Management and Budget to begin an adaptive reuse study for the former Delaware State Police Troop 7 site to best determine the future use of that property. The study will include public engagement, according to a press release.
The 6,000-square-foot building on Route 1 was vacated in late 2019 when the troop moved to its new location off Mulberry Knoll Road. Since then, the building served as a temporary Code Purple shelter for the unhoused before being demolished last year.
The last study addressing future uses of the seven-acre site was conducted in 2019.
“The eastern side of Sussex County is one of the fastest-growing parts of our state, and that increased population brings a significant demand for behavioral and social health services across people’s lifespans. Unfortunately, the delivery of state services has not kept pace with that population explosion,” said Governor Hall-Long. “The last review of the former Troop 7 site took place before COVID; our world has changed dramatically in the five years since. Conducting a new reuse study and engaging the public for their input will help the next administration chart a successful path forward for the future of this site, which will be a critical hub of services for residents.”
Governor Hall-Long’s directive instructs the Office of Management and Budget to provide options for the potential reuse of the property, such as relocating existing state operations or providing new social services for the surrounding community at the site. As part of the directive, OMB will engage the public to gather information about the needs of the region and to hear their suggestions. OMB also has been asked to assess the potential capital and operating costs for each option.