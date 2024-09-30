SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is now offering a reward for the identity of a suspect in a serious August hit-and-run in Salisbury.
The hit-and-run occurred on August 15th on Walston Switch Road and left 15-year-old Austin Broadwater severely injured. Broadwater was skateboarding along Walston Switch Road when he was struck just before 8:30 p.m. The driver then fled the scene, according to police.
On August 23rd, the Sheriff's Office released photos of a vehicle of interest in the investigation. Surveillance footage shows what police believe is a white Dodge truck.
The Sheriff's Office announced on Monday they are now offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can submit it anonymously at 410-548-1776 or 410-548-4898.
WBOC reached out to Broadwater's family last week. His father, Jason, says Austin is doing "much better" and has been transferred to a rehabilitation center from shock trauma.
"We are hoping he can come home in a few weeks and finish healing here," Jason Broadwater told WBOC. "This next week he will begin some teaching/school type of instruction at the rehab center and we are pretty excited about that."
Updates on Austin Broadwater's recovery can also be found on his GoFundMe.