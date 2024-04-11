DOVER, DE.- A ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new hangar on Dover Air Force Base is planned for next week.
Officials say the more than 84,100 square foot hangar will help with maintenance of aircraft. It will also help Dover AFB’s ability to provide quick global mobility. The project began in 2020.
Col. William McDonald, 436th AW commander says, “This hangar helps ensure Dover Airmen are able to keep our aircraft ready for the challenges of today and into the future.”
The ribbon cutting is planned for 10 a.m. next Monday, April 15.
Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons are scheduled to be at the ceremony.