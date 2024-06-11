RIDGELY, MD - A Caroline County judge has sentenced a Ridgely man to a maximum sentence of 30 years for the sexual abuse of a minor.
According to the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, David Whetstone, of Ridgely, was arrested on multiple charges in August of 2023 including second degree rape, sex abuse of a minor, and second degree assault following a joint investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, the Caroline County Department of Social Services, Caroline County Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office.
In February, 2024, Whetstone entered an Alford plea to one count of sex abuse of a minor - continuing course of conduct. An Alford plea is when a defendant enters a guilty plea acknowledging the evidence against them but maintains denial that they committed the offense, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
On Monday, June 10th, Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Heather L. Price sentenced Whetstone to the maximum 30 years. The Sheriff’s Office Whetstone will also be required to register as a Tier 3 sex offender with lifetime sexual offender supervision, including GPS monitoring, polygraphs, and no contact with minors.