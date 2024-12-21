WORCESTER CO., MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fisheries announced the extension of a right whale Slow Zone after the presence of endangered North Atlantic right whales were detected east of Ocean City.
Boaters are asked to avoid the areas or transit at 10 knots or less inside the area where right whales have been detected to "reduce the risk of vessel strikes."
More information on North Atlantic right whales and protecting them from vessel strikes can be found here.