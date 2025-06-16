MILFORD, DE - The City of Milford announced an upcoming road closure.
The city says on Tuesday, June 17th, Truitt Avenue will be closed to through traffic between NW Front Street and NW 2nd Street. The closure will be from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM and is in place to accommodate the placement of a home.
In addition to that closure, the city says additional work is scheduled for Wednesday, June 18th. The work may result in further temporary closures in the same area.
Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes.