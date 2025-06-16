ROAD CLOSED

Photo: MGN

MILFORD, DE - The City of Milford announced an upcoming road closure.

The city says on Tuesday, June 17th, Truitt Avenue will be closed to through traffic between NW Front Street and NW 2nd Street. The closure will be from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM and is in place to accommodate the placement of a home.

In addition to that closure, the city says additional work is scheduled for Wednesday, June 18th. The work may result in further temporary closures in the same area.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes. 

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you