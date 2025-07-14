ROAD CLOSED

Photo: MGN

SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury announced the closure of downtown streets for this Friday afternoon as the city prepares for its monthly “3rd Friday” celebration.

This month's "3rd Friday" is on July 18th. The city says the theme is centered around "I Spy Art", a theme that "invites you to look a little closer and discover the artistic gems all around you."

3rd Fridays is a local event that offers an evening of connection, family fun, and the unique charm of Salisbury's small businesses.

There will be some road closures during the event. City officials say road closures will begin at 2:00pm on July 18th and will impact the following areas:

  • Downtown Plaza (Main Street from W. Market Street to Division Street)

  • Division Street from Rt. 50 to Circle Avenue

3F-July-Post2025

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you