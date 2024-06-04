KENT COUNTY, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General in Magnolia on Monday.
On Monday, June 3rd, around 6:00pm, troopers responded to a robbery at the Dollar General, located at 54 West Birdie Lane in Magnolia.
DSP say an initial investigation revealed that an "unknown black male suspect approached the cashier to make a purchase and when the register was open, he forcefully removed cash and ran from the store".
Officials say that the cashier was not injured in the exchange.
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact DSP.