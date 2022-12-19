WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - Rocket Lab officials said late Monday that the unpiloted Electron rocket launch from NASA's Wallops Island Flight Facility has been postponed yet again.
Officials had been hoping to launch the rocket on Tuesday, the final day of the launch window.
However, officials say due to high upper level winds the launch again had to be postponed.
Rocket Lab officials say the launch will not happen until January at the earliest.
The rocket would be Rocket Lab's first launch from Wallops Island. The rocket is carrying a payload for a Virginia based company called HawkEye 360.