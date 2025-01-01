OCEAN CITY, MD - Police say detours are in place after roof damage caused both lanes of Coastal Highway to shut down.

Update

The Ocean City Police Department says that Northbound and southbound lanes of Coastal Highway between 75th and 76th Streets have reopened.

Ocean City Police say on Wednesday, high winds caused roof damage, forcing the Northbound and Southbound lanes of Coastal Highway between 75th and 76th Street to shut down. 

Police posted the following detours:

  • Northbound traffic: Diverted through the alleyways from 75th to 77th Street.
  • Southbound traffic: Diverted at 76th Street behind a retail establishment.
The Ocean City Beach Buses will be resuming services around 7:00pm after temporarily stopping. 
 
Delmarva Power (Delmarva Connect) and Maryland State Highway Administration are on the scene to assess the situation.
 
Ocean City will be under a gale warning until approximately 1 a.m., Jan. 2.
 
This is a developing story, and will updated once more information is released by Ocean City officials.

