MILFORD, Del.- The former Rookery North owned property in Milford has been sold, and the new owner says it will remain an 18-hole golf course.
Rookery North golf course closed in 2020, after lack of revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic left the previous owners with no choice.
Now, the land has been purchased by Oak Forest Park LLC which is managed by Tim Johnson of Johnson Companies in Smyrna.
State Representative, Bryan Shupe R-Milford, said it was clear that Milford neighbors did not want to see another housing development on the property.
"The City of Milford still has over four thousand homes to be built that are already approved and on the books and people know that figure quite well," said Rep. Shupe.
"They see the congestion everyday not only in Milford but across southern Delaware so they were pretty adamant about having it remain a golf course."
Rep. Shupe tells us the new owners also hope to bring a restaurant to the golf course.
Milford city officials said there are a few obstacles to get through before that can happen though.
"He can have a golf course within residential zoning because that is an approved use," said Sara Bluhm, Milford director of economic development and community engagement.
"If he wants to rezone for any kind of commercial use or anything like that or sub-divide then that would all have to go through the planning commission and city council."
The golf course has been closed for more than two years now, so the new owners will begin rehabilitation efforts on the property. The course could open by this spring.