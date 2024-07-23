SALISBURY, MD - Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen, an iconic Delmarva restaurant staple, has announced a new location in Salisbury.
In a social media post Tuesday, July 23rd, Rosenfeld’s said a lease was signed this week for another location at 923 Mount Hermon Road.
The news comes after the Delicatessen announced the upcoming closure of their Ocean City restaurant in September. The local business has two other locations in Rehoboth Beach and South Bethany.
“We’ll have the same menu you’ve grown to love, and many familiar faces on staff,” Rosenfeld’s said in their announcement Tuesday. “So, please plan on visiting. We’re excited, and we hope that you are too. Hello Salisbury!”
Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen says they hope to have the new Salisbury location open by mid October, 2024.