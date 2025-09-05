OCEAN CITY, Md. - Drivers heading into Ocean City should prepare for major traffic changes in January as the Route 50 bridge shuts down for more than two weeks of construction.
Starting Jan. 5, the State Highway Administration will close the Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge to all vehicles while crews work on the bridge’s interlocking system. The closure is expected to last 15 days, with traffic detoured around Route 90 through Ocean Pines. Officials say the bridge is scheduled to reopen Jan. 20, weather permitting.
The project also includes a 75-day closure of the Sinepuxent Bay channel to marine traffic, which will remain in place through March 20.
For local businesses, the closure means adapting to longer travel times and fewer customers.
Michael Belich of R.J. Lock and Security in West Ocean City said his company will feel the effects of the detour both on the service side and in walk-in traffic.
“It needs to be done, but it’s going to hurt our business a lot. Not only on the service side, but also the foot traffic in our store,” Belich said.
Belich added that the delay could create logistical headaches for his locksmith crews. “Adding an additional 35, 40 minutes to an hour just to get parts to a job site definitely hurts the business,” he said.
At the Angler Restaurant, server Margie Calvello said the closure will be a hassle for locals and could strain emergency response.
“You’ve got to leave early for work, and for EMS especially, it’s really going to put a strain on ambulances and fire trucks that need to get across,” Calvello said. She also pointed out that school commutes will likely be affected, with backups expected on Route 90.
The 83-year-old bridge, which first opened in 1942, has been undergoing repairs for several years. Crews have worked to replace rivets, machinery parts and concrete while addressing structural concerns. The State Highway Administration says the latest round of construction is part of ongoing efforts to keep the bridge safe until a long-term replacement plan is developed.
More lane closures are expected throughout 2025 and 2026 as work continues underneath the bridge deck.