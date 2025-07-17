National Folk Festival Logo Unveiled

SALISBURY, MD– The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority awarded the City of Salisbury $50,000 to enhance cultural tourism through the 2025 Maryland Folk Festival.

The Non-Capital Grant will go toward developing the Maryland Folklife Stage and Area, artist and presenter fees, equipment, audio features and signage, according to a press release.

This year's theme, "Maryland: America in Miniature" celebrates the state's culture, heritage and traditions. The 2025 Maryland Folk Festival is scheduled to take place in Downtown Salisbury from September 19-21.

For more information, mdfolkfest.com.

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

