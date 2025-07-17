SALISBURY, MD– The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority awarded the City of Salisbury $50,000 to enhance cultural tourism through the 2025 Maryland Folk Festival.
The Non-Capital Grant will go toward developing the Maryland Folklife Stage and Area, artist and presenter fees, equipment, audio features and signage, according to a press release.
This year's theme, "Maryland: America in Miniature" celebrates the state's culture, heritage and traditions. The 2025 Maryland Folk Festival is scheduled to take place in Downtown Salisbury from September 19-21.
For more information, mdfolkfest.com.