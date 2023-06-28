Salisbury Business Owner Concerned With Future Downtown Development

SALISBURY, Md. - Concerns surrounding future development and the lack of parking.
At issue, is a decision to allow a developer to take over three downtown parking lots for future apartment complexes and a parking garage. The owner of the Market Street Inn has reached out to the Salisbury City Council members with his fears through a letter.
The owner of Market Street Inn Robert Mulford says he's worried it will run him out of business. He says, "With everything that's been happening, the concern is, there will be not Market Street Inn."
Mulford goes on to say that his employees and customers use the parking lot across the street. That lot will be taken over and turned into an apartment building. He says they use it for the safety and proximity aspect. "I feel like 22 years of being here and employing thousands of people and the millions of dollars that I've generated means nothing," says Mulford.
In a quote Salisbury's spokesperson promised they will be working with the business owners. "We hear and understand the concerns from Rob Mulford and other downtown businesses with parking in downtown Salisbury. We are increasing our efforts to collaborate with business as well as communicate the parking phases as downtown grows. While there may not be parking adjacent to every business, the City is working hard to insure accessible and safe parking options throughout downtown.'
Councilmember April Jackson disagrees with the council's decision.
"I apologize to him. That's all I really can do because it has been pushed forward. I was the only one against it and the majority ruled," says Jackson.
Mulford says he hopes the council can rethink their decision and he awaits a reply form the councilmembers.
Immediate concerns about future developments.