SALISBURY, Md-The 76th Annual Salisbury Christmas Parade, hosted by the Salisbury Jaycees, will be on Sunday, December 4. Rain date is Sunday, December 11.
The Salisbury Jaycees have partnered with the City of Salisbury again this year to hold the parade in Downtown Salisbury. The grand marshal is Grace Foxwell Murdock. Grace is the founder of Wicomico Grows Kindness, Kindness Commission leader and Secretary of Kindness for Salisbury.
The event begins at 1 p.m. with local bands, first responders, elected officials and more. The parade will follow the same route as last year. It will start at Poplar Hill Ave and run west up E. Main Street crossing to W. Main Street and ending at Mill Street.
Registration for parade entries will remain open until November 30th. For applications and more information visit the Salisbury Jaycees’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/salisburyjaycees. or Email parade@salisburyjc.com.