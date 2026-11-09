SALISBURY, Md. — Salisbury City Council members are discussing possible new regulations for vape shops, including where future businesses can open and what requirements they may have to follow.
The discussion continued during a work session Monday night, where council members considered concerns about the number of vape shops in certain areas, their proximity to schools and other locations, and what products they sell.
David Eisenhour, owner of Oddz & Ends Smoke Shop in Salisbury, says he is open to regulations but believes they should apply fairly to businesses selling similar products.
“I would be just fine if liquor stores and cigaret shops had to follow the same standards, because those are all adult oriented products,” Eisenhour told WBOC.
Eisenhour says singling out smoke shops could push the same products into other types of businesses. He says he believes regulations could be beneficial if they are carefully considered.
“I think that if…they take a good, hard look at it and they apply solid principles to it, then they probably could come out with something good,” Eisenhour said. “But that's not a guarantee. And the government rarely, if ever, does everything right.”
Salisbury City Council Vice President Sharon Dashiell says the goal is not to drive existing businesses out of the city. She says council members are looking ahead and working to address concerns about future vape shops.
“The purpose of this work session is not to figure out how we can close someone down, or how we can ruin your business. We want the business. We are not anti-business. It's a matter of for future, we need to get a handle on some of this based upon the feedback we have gotten from the taxpayers,” Dashiell told WBOC.
Dashiell says the discussion includes the number of shops in certain areas and what else is sold inside them. Possible regulations could also address buffer distances and business features such as flashing lights and large flags.
Linda Smith of Salisbury says she would like to see stricter limits on where vape shops can operate, particularly near schools.
“I don't think that should be allowed near a school,” Smith said. “I mean, it should be miles away.”
Smith also expressed concern about the influence vape shops and their products could have on young people.
“it's really bad for, you know, young people, even young children starting this. It's just a bad influence on them,” Smith said.
Dashiell says all five city council members will need to work together as they consider how to address the concerns. No final decisions are expected during the work session. The ordinance will still need to be considered during a future City Council meeting.