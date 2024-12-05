SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury has announced the closure of a downtown footbridge over the Wicomico River due to safety concerns.
In a social media post Thursday, city officials said the bridge, which crosses from Lot 16 to the River Walk Amphitheater, has been deemed unsafe. An engineering inspection has revealed the bridge’s structural integrity has been compromised, according to officials.
When WBOC visited the bridge Thursday, wooden boards closed off each side of the bridge. That means neighbors like Jacqueline Cloud, who said she often walks the bridge with her dog Sammy, will have to take a different route for the time being.
"We love to go over there and take photos," Cloud said. "She likes to pose on the bridge and there's that little cute area behind it. We're gonna miss it because it's our favorite."
Cloud said she hopes the city is able to reopen the bridge. Another neighbor, Alex Alexis, said he was unaware there were any issues with the bridge.
"I never really had any problems crossing this bridge, and I never knew anyone really having problems crossing this bridge," Alexis said. "Maybe that just alerts the community to be on watch, you know, being around this area."
How long the bridge would be closed was not immediately clear. Authorities said they would provide updates as to when a decision was made how to move forward.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.