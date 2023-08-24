SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury announced Monday’s upcoming council meeting will be the last session held in the Government Office Building.
City Council Meetings will be transitioned to the brand new Salisbury City Headquarters starting Sept. 5, moving from the current Council Chambers at 125 N. Division Street room 301.
The new City Headquarters at 115 S. Division Street, formerly the historic Salisbury Fire Headquarters built in 1928, also houses Mayor Jack Heath’s office.
Its downtown location will bring city offices closer to Salisbury’s commercial and cultural hub, and city officials say they hope to incorporate a community gathering space at the new headquarters.