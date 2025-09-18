SALISBURY, Md. - Officials say an accidental fire displaced a family of 3.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire happened on Sept. 18, just before 10:30 a.m., at a home on Pine Way. The fire marshal says an unattended candle in a bedroom caused the fire.
Fire officials say 3 people were displaced by the fire, but no injuries were reported. It took 15 firefighters about 15 minutes to get the flames under control. The fire marshal estimated $25,000 in damage.
The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross and a Wicomico County Public Schools Disaster Program.