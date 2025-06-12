SALISBURY, MD - City of Salisbury officials have announced the most recent project in their effort to tackle litter and debris in the Wicomico River.
According to officials, Salisbury’s Field Operations Department has installed a debris-catching net at an outfall location along the Riverwalk footbridge. The City says the net is designed to trap trash that would otherwise pollute the river through storm drains.
“This will not be the last step in taking control of trash in the storm drains running into the river,” said Mayor Randy Taylor. “This installation marks a meaningful start, but we are committed to continued action and innovation as we work to protect our environment and preserve the beauty of our waterways for future generations.”
The new net comes as part of Salisbury’s ongoing partnership with the Salisbury Litter Committee, Shore Progress, the Wicomico County Litter Initiative “Wicomico Clean,” and community members. The City encourages neighbors to stay involved with this initiative by participating in clean-up events, educational workshops, and sustainability campaigns.
“Together, we can ensure that the Wicomico River remains a vital and thriving part of our community,” Salisbury officials said.