SALISBURY, MD– A Wicomico County judge sentenced 41-year-old Kiowa West, of Cape May, New Jersey, to 40 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes says West sexually abused a child under 13 years old within his household for several years from 2011 to 2018.
West pleaded guilty to second degree sexual offense and attempted second degree sexual offense on Dec. 8, 2023. Sentencing was deferred pending a mandatory investigation and mental health assessment.
Following his 40-year sentence, West will be required to register as a Tier III Sexual Offender for life and be subject to Sexual Offender Supervision, according to a press release.
Dykes commended all those involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case.
“Justice was done in this case due to the multi-disciplinary approach employed by the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center, the courage of the survivor, and the resolute sentence of the Court,” Dykes said. “I hope this resolution brings healing and closure to the survivor and her family.”