SALISBURY, MD- A first-of-its-kind alcohol program is coming to downtown Salisbury.
The city is launching what's called To-go Alcohol in Public Spaces, or T.A.P.S.
Officials say it will allow for adults 21 and older to enjoy alcoholic drinks while in designated areas during select downtown events.
They say guests can visit participating bars or restaurants within the event's footprint with a T.A.P.S. sign. Visitors will then get a wristband and their drink in a branded cup. From there, people can sip and walk around within the marked area.
Guests will not be allowed to bring in outside alcohol or cups, according to the city.
“As we attempt to make Downtown increasingly vibrant and inviting, the T.A.P.S. program will be a great addition to the toolbox to making events and the Downtown restaurants work in tandem," said Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor. "We are very excited for this launch and look forward to a positive result!"
Program organizers hope it will bring more energy to events, encourage people to linger, explore and support local businesses.
Upcoming T.A.P.S. events include:
- 3rd Friday: August 15, October 17, November 21 (5pm-8:30pm)
- Maryland Folk Festival: September 19 (5pm-10pm), September 20 (Noon-10pm), September 21 (12:30pm-6:30pm)
- New Year’s Eve: December 31 (9pm-12:30am)