SALISBURY, Md. - It's not uncommon to see a shopping cart left far from the store it came from.
The City of Salisbury discussed the topic of abandoned shopping carts at Monday afternoon's City Council work session.
Mark Johnson says he always returns his cart, but understands why some people don't.
"A lot of people don't have the transportation and can't carry the groceries back to the house, you know a one way trip. But that's you know people's socio-economic you know situation," he said.
Salisbury Council Vice President Angela Blake told WBOC "many residents have brought it to the city's attention that abandoned shopping carts have become a nuisance."
Kate Mahler works near Wal-Mart and says that store's carts are a common sight in her parking lot.
"People will leave their carts like right next to cars, behind cars, there's been plenty of times where I've had to take a cart and put it back because they put it right behind my car," she said.
Salisbury Director of Housing and Community Development Muir Boda says abandoned shopping carts are no longer accepted at the Wicomico County landfill.
No matter what is done, people have grown tired of carts all over the place.
"People are just in a hurry, they don't care if they leave them where you can't park like that one," Johnson said.
"I'm sick of people just leaving them wherever they feel like I really wish people would put them back where they belong," Mahler said.
A city spokesperson tells WBOC this was just an early discussion, and any legislative action on the matter would still likely be months away.