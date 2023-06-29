SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Salisbury man for allegedly distributing fentanyl.
Police say Johmon Handy, 32, of Salisbury, admitted to distributing fentanyl after a search warrant was executed on both him and a residence on Priscilla Street.
The searches revealed almost 8 grams of fentanyl in ten separate bags, a digital scale, and packaging material, according to police. Handy was subsequently arrested and charged with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, and narcotic production equipment.
He is currently held without bond.
Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.