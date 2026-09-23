SALISBURY, Md. - A 21-year-old Salisbury man has been arrested on numerous counts including sexual solicitation of a minor and possession of child pornography after police say he contacted multiple underage girls via social media.
Police say their investigation into Colin McGinty began in June of 2025 in connection to a fourth-degree sex offense charge. The ensuing investigation led to the seizure of McGinty’s phone and a warrant seizure of McGinty’s alleged Snapchat account. According to charging documents, multiple child pornography files were found on the account.
Police further allege McGinty sent sexually explicit messages to three 16-year-old girls via Snapchat in June of 2025 and asked them for pornographic videos, knowing they were 16.
In October of 2025, police say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a subject who was enticing children for sexual acts on the platform Roblox. According to police, a review of the report found McGinty allegedly contacted a 14-year-old for sexually explicit content.
McGinty continued to have sexually explicit conversations with the girl and continued to request pornographic content, even after learning she was 14 and in the eighth grade, charging documents read.
According to court records, McGinty pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault earlier this year in connection to another June 2025 incident. He was sentenced to one year with all but six months in prison and was registered as a Tier 1 Sex Offender following that plea.
On Sept. 22, 2026, McGinty was arrested on 10 felony charges of either soliciting child pornography or sexual solicitation of a minor, along with misdemeanor possession of child pornography.
Following a bond hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 23, McGinty was ordered held without bond. A preliminary hearing is now scheduled for Oct. 22.