SALISBURY, MD– A Wicomico County jury convicted a Salisbury man of assault and reckless endangerment for his role in a 2021 drive-by shooting.
On December 21, 2021, two victims were shot outside the Westside Cash Market at 811 West Road, according to police. Both sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded, finding three spent bullets on the ground. Through a preliminary investigation, police determined the gunfire came from the driver of a black Ford EcoSport, located the next day by Salisbury Police.
Officers conducted a search of the vehicle, driven by then-34-year-old Antonio Jarmon. They reportedly found three spent .380 shell casings in the backseat.
Jarmon’s iPhone and vehicle were seized as part of the investigation and he was arrested on March 3, 2022, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Police say additional evidence placed Jarmon at the crime scene – and indicated his locations before and after.
Jarmon was convicted of the following crimes after a three-day trial:
- First Degree Assault - 2 counts
- Second Degree Assault - 2 counts
- Use of a Firearm in a Crime of Violence - 2 counts
- Reckless Endangerment from a Motor Vehicle
- Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle
- Handgun on Person
- Possession of a Firearm with a Criminal Conviction
- Illegal Possession of Ammunition
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes commended the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and Salisbury Police Department for their roles in the investigation.
“We are lucky that the victims were able to escape that day with their lives,” Dykes said. “The jury’s verdict in this case sends a strong message that gun violence is not tolerated in Wicomico County, and that anyone who seeks to pull a trigger at innocent souls will face the consequences of those crimes.”