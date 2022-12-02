SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County Circuit Court jury has convicted a 45-year-old Salisbury man on multiple charges related to the repeated sex abuse of a pre-teen child.
After a two-day trial, Orlando Hill was found guilty Wednesday of sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree sexual offense, and three counts of third-degree sexual offense. Sentencing was deferred pending receipt of a mandatory pre-Sentence Investigation and mental health evaluation. Hill will remain in custody pending sentencing.
Prosecutors said that between October of 2012 and October 2014, at a home in Salisbury, Hill sexually abused a child who was in his care and custody. Hill committed his acts upon the child with an accomplice, prosecutors said. The alleged accomplice is pending trial.
The victim was under the age of 12 at the time of the offenses.