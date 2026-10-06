SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man faces DUI, assault, resisting arrest, and malicious destruction of property charges after deputies say he kicked an officer and damaged benches in two holding cells following his arrest Saturday.
According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office, The incident began just after 1 a.m. Oct. 3, when a deputy found a vehicle parked in an emergency turnaround near the U.S. Route 13 Bypass and Coulbourn Mill Road. Inside the car, police found Na’Jer Khalil Robert Ayres, who they say showed multiple signs of impairment. The sheriff’s office also says Ayres admitted to drinking five or six beers that night.
Police say Ayres initially agreed to a breath test but grew increasingly uncooperative after he was brought to Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack and “mule kicked” a deputy in the thigh while police were attempting to place him back into a patrol vehicle. Deputies say he continued resisting and had to be physically assisted into the vehicle.
After Ayres was taken to the sheriff’s office, he allegedly repeatedly blocked a security camera in a holding cell, damaged a bench support, and removed multiple bolts securing benches to the floor in two separate cells.
Ayres was later taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center.
The sheriff’s office says he faces charges related to assault, resisting or interfering with law enforcement, malicious destruction of property, driving under the influence and related offenses.