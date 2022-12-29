SALISBURY, Md. --- Michael Murray has lived in Salisbury all his life and has been building this tiny neighborhood for most of that time. He and his dog Mr. Beasley has a huge train display centered around a room of antique toys. The collection started with a childhood gift.
"Santa Clause brought me my first set", Murray said. "And after Christmas, my father and my uncle made a display."
And it's a train display that has been on track to expand ever since.
"the rest of it is what I just added and added to it over the years and broaden from the Line L trains to the toys the Tonka Trucks, the Buddy L's, the hot wheels, and the matchboxes."
Murry says for him and his co-conductor, Mr. Beasley, watching the trains takes them back to times that seem much simpler. Watching he also enjoys the smiles the toy brings to kids' faces.