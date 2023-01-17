Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration.
Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
Day was first elected to the Salisbury City Council in 2013. Two years later, Day was elected Mayor in Salisbury and has served in that role ever since.
Day is expected to address the media later this evening to answer questions about when his term as mayor will be ending and who will be filling the role in the interim.