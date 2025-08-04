SALISBURY, MD - Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor was involved in a traffic accident involving a pedestrian on Monday, according to police and the Mayor’s office.
Maryland State Police tell WBOC that the Salisbury Police Department contacted them just before 10 a.m. on August 4 to assist with a crash on South Salisbury Blvd and South Blvd. Investigators say the vehicle involved was city-owned, and police say a pedestrian was crossing the street with a walker when the city car struck the walker. Mayor Taylor was driving the car at the time, according to police, and authorities say they believe he was attempting to make a right turn onto South Salisbury Blvd.
Police say both Mayor Taylor and the pedestrian refused medical treatment.
Just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, the City of Salisbury released a statement from Taylor.
“While the exact details of the accident are still being reviewed, the pedestrian was not hit,” Mayor Taylor writes. “It seems only the wheel of the walker made contact with the rear of my vehicle.”
Taylor goes on to say that the pedestrian suffered minor abrasions and that he was at the scene of the accident throughout the morning. Taylor says he delivered the pedestrian a new walker courtesy of the Salisbury Lions Club.
You can read Taylor’s full statement below.
Maryland State Police say their investigation into the incident continues.