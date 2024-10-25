SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Zoo has announced the relocation of their ocelot Anahi to the Buffalo Zoo for an important conservation project.
Zoo officials say the move is based on a recommendation from the Species Survival Plan (SSP), which seeks to promote genetic diversity in ocelot populations through breeding initiatives and maintain healthy and sustainable populations.
Anahi left the Salisbury Zoo on October 1st and has been paired with a male ocelot at the Buffalo Zoo in New York. Salisbury Zoo says they will soon welcome a male ocelot from the Caldwell Zoo in Texas in return.
"We are proud to be contributing to the Species Survival Plan and playing a role in the conservation of these incredible animals," said Chuck Eicholz, Director at the Salisbury Zoo. "We look forward to welcoming our new ocelot and continuing to support this important initiative."